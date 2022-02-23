Fulgent Genetics invests $40M in Spatial Genomics' series A funding round
Feb. 23, 2022 4:19 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced a strategic investment in Spatial Genomics, a developer of sequential fluorescence in situ hybridization (seqFISH) technology.
- FLGT is investing up to $40M to lead Spatial's series A financing, which totals ~$56M and also includes investments by 12 West Capital and other investors.
- Fulgent is also entering into commercial arrangements with Spatial to integrate the seqFISH technology into FLGT’s genomic testing platform.
- FLGT expects to add Spatial's multiomics analysis platform to the suite of lab services available to its pharmaceutical and clinical research customer base.
- Spatial will use the funds from its series A round to accelerate commercialization of its seqFISH technology platform, grow seqFISH laboratory services group, and aggressively expand its workforce.