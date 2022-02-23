Fulgent Genetics invests $40M in Spatial Genomics' series A funding round

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced a strategic investment in Spatial Genomics, a developer of sequential fluorescence in situ hybridization (seqFISH) technology.
  • FLGT is investing up to $40M to lead Spatial's series A financing, which totals ~$56M and also includes investments by 12 West Capital and other investors.
  • Fulgent is also entering into commercial arrangements with Spatial to integrate the seqFISH technology into FLGT’s genomic testing platform.
  • FLGT expects to add Spatial's multiomics analysis platform to the suite of lab services available to its pharmaceutical and clinical research customer base.
  • Spatial will use the funds from its series A round to accelerate commercialization of its seqFISH technology platform, grow seqFISH laboratory services group, and aggressively expand its workforce.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.