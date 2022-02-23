iRhythm Technologies GAAP EPS of -$1.10 beats by $0.13, revenue of $81.8M beats by $3.53M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:20 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • iRhythm Technologies press release (NASDAQ:IRTC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.10 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $81.8M (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.53M.
  • Outlook: iRhythm projects revenue for the full year 2022 to range from $400 million to $410 million, which represents 24% to 27% growth over prior year results, vs. consensus of $403.94 million
  • Gross margins for the full year 2022 are expected to range from 67% to 68% and adjusted operating expenses are expected to range between $375 and $385 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to range from negative $30 million to negative $40 million.
