Cambridge, Massachusetts-based vaccine maker VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced on Wednesday that an expert panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved its Hepatitis B Vaccine, PreHevbrio. VBI Vaccines (VBIV) is currently trading ~6% higher in the post-market.

Today’s decision by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) follows the regulatory authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November allowing the use of the recombinant shot in the prevention of Hepatitis B in adults.

“Today’s ACIP recommendation, in-line with our expectation, will significantly support our efforts to provide broad access to PreHevbrio as this achievement is a stage gate for reimbursement and coverage,” Chief Executive of the company, Jeff Baxter remarked.

The company expects to launch PreHevbrio in the U.S. by the end of Q1 2022. The next annual update of the ACIP Adult Immunization Schedule is expected to include PreHevbrio in 2023.

The CDC clearance of the vaccine is likely to improve its uptake as many insurance companies and institutions look for ACIP recommendation before making decisions on the reimbursement and its use in patients.

In December, Jefferies predicted that the launch of VBI’s (VBIV) Hep B shot could be a significant catalyst for the stock in the near-term.