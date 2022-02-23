Bath & Body Works announces resignation of CEO due to health reasons
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) announced that Andrew Meslow will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors due to health reasons.
- The resignation of Meslow will be effective on May 12.
- Board chair Sarah Nash has been appointed Executive Chair, effective immediately, and will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer upon Mr. Meslow’s departure.
- The board plans to retain a national search firm to assist in identifying a permanent CEO.
- Shares of BBWI are flat in after-hours trading.