Bath & Body Works Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.03B beats by $70M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:22 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bath & Body Works press release (NYSE:BBWI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.03B (+11.4% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Shares -5.47%.
  • 2022 Outlook: The company is forecasting first quarter earnings per share from continuing operations between $0.47 and $0.55, compared to $0.60 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in the prior year. For the full fiscal year 2022, the company is forecasting earnings per share from continuing operations between $4.30 and $4.70, compared to $4.51 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in 2021.
