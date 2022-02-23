STORE Capital boosts 2022 guidance after finishing 2021 with record Q4 earnings

  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) stock rising 1.6% in after-hours trading after the net lease REIT posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings and increased its 2022 guidance.
  • "Momentum in our business continued to build throughout 2021 and we closed the year with a very strong fourth quarter, delivering AFFO per share of $0.56, the highest in our history," said CEO Mary Fedewa.
  • The net lease REIT bumps up its 2022 adjusted FFO per share guidance to $2.18-$2.22 from its previous range of $2.15-$2.20; compares with consensus of $2.09.
  • Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $0.56 topped the $0.49 consensus and increased from $0.52 in Q3 and $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 total revenue of $209.2M beat the $201.6M average analyst estimate and climbed from $199.1M in Q3 and $172.9M in Q4 2020.
  • At Dec. 31, 2021, STORE Capital's (STOR) real estate portfolio totaled $10.7B, up from $10.3B at Sept. 30.
  • Conference call on Feb. 24 at 12:00 PM ET.
