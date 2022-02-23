FuboTV slips 3% after revenue jumps, narrower loss

Feb. 23, 2022 4:27 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

FuboTV stock (NYSE:FUBO) initially rose by double digits but has turned 3% lower after hours Wednesday in volatile trading, following a fourth-quarter earnings report where it posted record growth and narrowly missed income expectations with a sharply trimmed loss.

Revenues more than doubled, rising 120% to $231.1 million, while expenses rose just 73%. Net loss narrowed to $112 million from a prior-year loss of $195.3 million.

On a per-share basis, GAAP net loss was $0.76, with a $0.06 impact from expenses tied to wagering business, $0.05 impact from the acquisition of Molotov, and $0.03 impact from deal-related expenses. Adjusted net income of -$0.57 was near expectations for -$0.56, and was wider than last year's -$0.39.

Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $82.6 million from a prior-year loss of $43.5 million.

Advertising revenue excluding the Molotov deal rose 98% to $25.9 million.

Including acquisitions, subscribers jumped 140% for the year to 1.315 million, and content hours streamed rose 115% to 1.172 billion. Excluding deals, subscribers still more than doubled to 1.13 million, and content hours up 113% to 1.161 billion.

Average revenue per user rose 16% to $72.70; advertising ARPU rose 18%, to $8.06.

It's guiding to Q1 revenue of $235 million-$243 million (vs. $238.5 million expected), and subscribers of 1.263 million-1.273 million.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.