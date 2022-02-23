FuboTV stock (NYSE:FUBO) initially rose by double digits but has turned 3% lower after hours Wednesday in volatile trading, following a fourth-quarter earnings report where it posted record growth and narrowly missed income expectations with a sharply trimmed loss.

Revenues more than doubled, rising 120% to $231.1 million, while expenses rose just 73%. Net loss narrowed to $112 million from a prior-year loss of $195.3 million.

On a per-share basis, GAAP net loss was $0.76, with a $0.06 impact from expenses tied to wagering business, $0.05 impact from the acquisition of Molotov, and $0.03 impact from deal-related expenses. Adjusted net income of -$0.57 was near expectations for -$0.56, and was wider than last year's -$0.39.

Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $82.6 million from a prior-year loss of $43.5 million.

Advertising revenue excluding the Molotov deal rose 98% to $25.9 million.

Including acquisitions, subscribers jumped 140% for the year to 1.315 million, and content hours streamed rose 115% to 1.172 billion. Excluding deals, subscribers still more than doubled to 1.13 million, and content hours up 113% to 1.161 billion.

Average revenue per user rose 16% to $72.70; advertising ARPU rose 18%, to $8.06.

It's guiding to Q1 revenue of $235 million-$243 million (vs. $238.5 million expected), and subscribers of 1.263 million-1.273 million.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.