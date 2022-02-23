NetApp acquires Fylamynt; financial details not disclosed
Feb. 23, 2022 4:27 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) acquired Fylamynt, a venture-backed CloudOps automation technology firm that enables customers to build, run, manage and analyze workflows securely in any cloud with little to no code.
- Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.
- The acquisition builds on NTAP's momentum and investment to grow the Spot by NetApp portfolio of CloudOps multi-cloud infrastructure management services.
- "... the native integration of Fylamynt with Spot by NetApp will allow organizations to rapidly and reliably deploy Spot by NetApp services within their existing cloud environments,” said Anthony Lye, executive VP and general manager, Public Cloud Services at NetApp.
- NTAP also reported Q3 profit that beat expectations while revenue was in-line.