Peabody to raise $250M in senior notes offering

Feb. 23, 2022

  • Peabody (NYSE:BTU) trades 10.9% down after hours on planning to offer $250M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers granted 13-day settlement period to purchase up to an additional $37.5M in principal amount of notes.
  • The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on Mar.1, 2028,unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
  • The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part for cash at Peabody's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after Mar.1, 2025.
  • The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the offer pricing time.
  • Net proceeds will be used to redeem all $62.618M accreted value of Peabody's outstanding 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 while remaining proceeds along with cash used to redeem a portion of Peabody's outstanding 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.
