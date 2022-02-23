Peabody to raise $250M in senior notes offering
Feb. 23, 2022 4:27 PM ET
- Peabody (NYSE:BTU) trades 10.9% down after hours on planning to offer $250M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers granted 13-day settlement period to purchase up to an additional $37.5M in principal amount of notes.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on Mar.1, 2028,unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
- The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part for cash at Peabody's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after Mar.1, 2025.
- The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the offer pricing time.
- Net proceeds will be used to redeem all $62.618M accreted value of Peabody's outstanding 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 while remaining proceeds along with cash used to redeem a portion of Peabody's outstanding 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.