Vaxcyte doses first patients in phase 1/2 trial of pneumonia vaccine
Feb. 23, 2022 4:34 PM ETVaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The first participants have been dosed in Vaxcyte's (NASDAQ:PCVX) phase 1/2 trial of VAX-24, its vaccine for invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
- The phase 1 portion will evaluate the safety and tolerability of a one injection of VAX-24 at three dose levels compared to Pfizer's (PFE -1.4%) Prevnar 20 vaccine in ~64 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 49.
- The phase 2 portion will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a single injection at three dose levels compared to Prevnar 2 in ~800 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 64.
- Top-line results are expected by the end of the year.
- Last month, Vaxcyte raised ~$100M in capital through a stock offering.