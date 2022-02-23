Vaxcyte doses first patients in phase 1/2 trial of pneumonia vaccine

Feb. 23, 2022 4:34 PM ETVaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medical MRI Scan

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • The first participants have been dosed in Vaxcyte's (NASDAQ:PCVX) phase 1/2 trial of VAX-24, its vaccine for invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
  • The phase 1 portion will evaluate the safety and tolerability of a one injection of VAX-24 at three dose levels compared to Pfizer's (PFE -1.4%) Prevnar 20 vaccine in ~64 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 49.
  • The phase 2 portion will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a single injection at three dose levels compared to Prevnar 2 in ~800 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 64.
  • Top-line results are expected by the end of the year.
  • Last month, Vaxcyte raised ~$100M in capital through a stock offering.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.