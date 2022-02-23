Vistra Energy raises dividend by 13% to $0.17/share
- Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) declares $0.17/share quarterly dividend, 13.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.15.
- Forward yield 3.27%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 22; ex-div March 21.
- CEO comment: "As previously announced, we expect to allocate $300 million per year, or approximately $75 million per quarter, toward our common dividend. As we further execute on our share buyback plan, this quarterly $75 million dividend allocation will be spread over fewer shares, which we expect will offer meaningful dividend yield growth for shareholders."