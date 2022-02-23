Vistra Energy raises dividend by 13% to $0.17/share

Feb. 23, 2022 5:06 PM ETVistra Corp. (VST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) declares $0.17/share quarterly dividend, 13.3% increase from prior dividend of $0.15.
  • Forward yield 3.27%
  • Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 22; ex-div March 21.
  • CEO comment: "As previously announced, we expect to allocate $300 million per year, or approximately $75 million per quarter, toward our common dividend. As we further execute on our share buyback plan, this quarterly $75 million dividend allocation will be spread over fewer shares, which we expect will offer meaningful dividend yield growth for shareholders."
  • See VST Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.