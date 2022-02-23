RE/MAX Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04, revenue of $89.2M in-line
Feb. 23, 2022 4:34 PM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- RE/MAX Holdings press release (NYSE:RMAX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $89.2M (+23.1% Y/Y) in-line.
- Total agent count increased 2.9% to 141,716 agents
- U.S. and Canada combined agent count increased 1.1% to 84,911 agents
- Total open Motto Mortgage franchises increased 35.2% to 192 offices
For the first quarter of 2022, RE/MAX Holdings expects:
- Agent count to increase 1.5% to 2.5% over first quarter 2021;
- Revenue in a range of $88.0 million to $92.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $22.0 million to $24.0 million); and
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million.
For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:
- Agent count to increase 2.0% to 4.0% over full-year 2021;
- Revenue in a range of $366.0 million to $376.0 million (including revenue from the Marketing Funds in a range of $91.5 million to $95.5 million); and
- Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $130.0 million to $135.0 million.