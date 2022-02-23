Clover Health Net loss of $187.2M, revenue of $432.04M beats by $23.9M

  • Clover Health press release (NASDAQ:CLOV): Q4 Net loss of $187.2M.
  • Revenue of $432.04M (+159.9% Y/Y) beats by $23.9M.
  • Shares +6.97%.
  • Outlook: Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $3.0 billion to $3.4 billion. This includes projected MA revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion and Direct Contracting revenue of $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion.
  • Medicare Advantage membership is expected to average 84,000 - 85,000, a growth rate of 26% - 27% as compared to the 2021 average. For the Direct Contracting program, the Company expects the average number of aligned beneficiaries to be 160,000 - 165,000, compared to an average of 62,125 in 2021 and our prior guidance of 125,000.
  • GAAP MA MCR is expected to be in the range of 95% - 99%. This improvement versus 2021 is driven by a combination of expected operational efficiencies, increased risk scores and slightly lower COVID-19 costs. Direct Contracting Margin is also expected to improve versus 2021 levels. Any significant developments related to COVID-19 and/or historical utilization trends could impact these expectations.
  • Adjusted Operating Expenses are expected to be between $330 million and $345 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Expenses as a percentage of revenue is expected to be 10% - 12% compared to 18% in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.