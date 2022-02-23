Kennedy-Wilson announces $300M strategic preferred equity investment by Fairfax Financial
Feb. 23, 2022 4:38 PM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)FRFHFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) said Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), through its affiliates, agreed to make a $300M strategic preferred equity investment in the real estate investment firm.
- KW expects to use proceeds to fund its development pipeline and real estate investments, as well as pay off its unsecured bank borrowings in full.
- Fairfax will purchase $300M in perpetual preferred stock that carries a 4.75% annual dividend rate and is callable by KW at any time.
- Additionally, Fairfax acquired 7-year warrants for ~13M shares with an initial strike price of $23/share, based on KW's closing price on Feb. 9.
- Fairfax also increased its first mortgage target within KW's debt investment platform by $3B to $5B.
- KW expects to have ~5% interest in future debt investments within the platform while earning customary fees in its role as asset manager.
- In addition to the $2B already invested across KW's global debt platform, there is now ~$4B in additional investment capacity with a strong pipeline of future opportunities.
- Fairfax currently holds ~9% stake in KW.