Kennedy-Wilson announces $300M strategic preferred equity investment by Fairfax Financial

  • Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) said Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), through its affiliates, agreed to make a $300M strategic preferred equity investment in the real estate investment firm.
  • KW expects to use proceeds to fund its development pipeline and real estate investments, as well as pay off its unsecured bank borrowings in full.
  • Fairfax will purchase $300M in perpetual preferred stock that carries a 4.75% annual dividend rate and is callable by KW at any time.
  • Additionally, Fairfax acquired 7-year warrants for ~13M shares with an initial strike price of $23/share, based on KW's closing price on Feb. 9.
  • Fairfax also increased its first mortgage target within KW's debt investment platform by $3B to $5B.
  • KW expects to have ~5% interest in future debt investments within the platform while earning customary fees in its role as asset manager.
  • In addition to the $2B already invested across KW's global debt platform, there is now ~$4B in additional investment capacity with a strong pipeline of future opportunities.
  • Fairfax currently holds ~9% stake in KW.
