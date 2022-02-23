Diversified Healthcare Trust amends credit facility

Feb. 23, 2022 4:38 PM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) amended the agreement governing its revolving credit facility and exercised its option to extend its maturity date to January 2024.
  • The waiver of the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio has been extended through Dec. 31, 2022.
  • DHC now has the ability to fund up to $400M of capex annually, an increase from the earlier $350M annual limit, and also has the ability to acquire up to $500M of real property.
  • The revolving credit facility commitments have been reduced from $800M to $700M; In January 2023, these commitments will be further reduced to $586M.
