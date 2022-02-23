Lemonade GAAP EPS of -$1.14 misses by $0.01, revenue of $41M beats by $1.6M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:39 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Lemonade press release (NYSE:LMND): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.14 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $41M (+100.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.6M.
  • Shares -5%.
  • Customer count increased by 43% to 1,427,481 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • 1Q22 Guidance:
  • In force premium at March 31 of $405 - $410 million
  • Gross earned premium of $92 - $94 million
  • Revenue of $41 - $43 million • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(70) - $(65) million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $20 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $2 million
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Metromile transaction will close during Q2, and that our total annual IFP will grow approximately 70% during 2022. The guidance below, however, excludes the expected impact of the closing of the Metromile acquisition:
  • In force premium at December 31 of $530 - $540 million
  • Gross earned premium of $423 - $427 million
  • Revenue of $202 - $205 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(290) - $(275) million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $80 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $10 million
