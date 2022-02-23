Skillz slides 29% after earnings miss, weaker 2022 guidance

Feb. 23, 2022 4:40 PM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments

The E-sport arena, 3d scene rendering

ZIIINVN/iStock via Getty Images

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is nose-diving after hours, 29% lower after its fourth-quarter earnings missed on top and bottom lines amid a wider loss.

Revenues grew 61% to $108.8 million, short of consensus for $114.1 million.

That was primarily driven by growth in paying monthly active users, it says, which grew by 56% to 0.61 million. Monthly average revenue per paying user rose 3% year-over-year, to $59.

"We achieved a lot, but we did not accomplish all the aggressive goals we had set for 2021," Skillz says - notably full-year revenue of $384.1 million that fell short of management guidance for $389 million.

Gross profit rose 56% to $100.4 million. But net loss widened to $99 million, from a prior-year loss of $67 million.

“Last year, we made substantial investments in our infrastructure necessary to build the competition layer of the Internet,” says CEO Andrew Paradise. “We are now entering a new phase, where we will shift focus to profitable growth through improving marketing efficiency, and deploying fewer but more impactful product features.”

It's initiating 2022 revenue guidance at $400 million, well short of consensus for $548.8 million. It's basing the estimate on an expected reduction in engagement marketing as a percentage of revenue of about 10 points, vs. the 49% of revenue in 2021.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.