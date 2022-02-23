Sunnova Energy International GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.22, revenue of $65.02M misses by $0.63M
Feb. 23, 2022 4:43 PM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sunnova Energy International press release (NYSE:NOVA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $65.02M (+71.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.63M.
- The company added 87,900 customers in 2021, bringing total customer count to 195,400 as of December 31, 2021.
- For FY2022, Customer additions of between 85,000 and 89,000, up from prior guidance of between 83,000 and 87,000; Adjusted EBITDA between $117M and $137M.
- CEO comment: "Looking ahead, we are maintaining our 2022 financial guidance, and increasing our 2022 customer additions guidance to adjust for interconnection delays caused by the uptick in the Omicron variant of COVID in late December 2021. While these delays caused us to come in approximately 2,000 customers short of the midpoint of our unique customer additions guidance range for 2021, we are adding those 2,000 customers to our 2022 guidance.