VICI Properties Q4 earnings trail consensus, wrapping up 'transformation' year

Feb. 23, 2022 4:44 PM ET

The famous Las Vegas Strip with the Bellagio Fountain. The Strip is home to the largest hotels and casinos in the world.

RandyAndy101/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Q4 adjusted funds from operations fell short of consensus and the company's 2022 guidance also came in lower than the average analyst estimate.
  • The hospitality and entertainment-focused REIT expects 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $1.80-$1.84 vs. consensus estimate of $2.01. The company's stock slips 0.3% in after-hours trading.
  • CEO Edward Pitoniak said, "The year 2021 was truly a transformational year for VICI (VICI) as we announced record acquisition volume of over $21B and enhanced our funnel of investment opportunities through strategic partnerships with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) portfolio companies."
  • Separately, the gaming REIT closed on its acquisition of the real property of the Venetian for $4B in cash, giving the company ownership of America's largest single hotel facility.
  • Q4 investments in leases (sales-type and direct financing, net) of $13.1B, about the same as in Q3 and vs. $13.0B in Q4 2020.
  • Income from lease financing receivables and loans of $72.7M vs. $70.2M in Q3 and $70.3M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $0.44 trailed the consensus of $0.45; compares with $0.28 in Q3 and $0.46 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 operating expenses of $28.2M vs. $30.4M in Q3 and $4.80M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call on Feb. 24 at 10:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, VICI Properties (VICI) GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.02, revenue of $383.2M beats by $3.21M.
