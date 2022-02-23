VICI Properties Q4 earnings trail consensus, wrapping up 'transformation' year
Feb. 23, 2022
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Q4 adjusted funds from operations fell short of consensus and the company's 2022 guidance also came in lower than the average analyst estimate.
- The hospitality and entertainment-focused REIT expects 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $1.80-$1.84 vs. consensus estimate of $2.01. The company's stock slips 0.3% in after-hours trading.
- CEO Edward Pitoniak said, "The year 2021 was truly a transformational year for VICI (VICI) as we announced record acquisition volume of over $21B and enhanced our funnel of investment opportunities through strategic partnerships with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) portfolio companies."
- Separately, the gaming REIT closed on its acquisition of the real property of the Venetian for $4B in cash, giving the company ownership of America's largest single hotel facility.
- Q4 investments in leases (sales-type and direct financing, net) of $13.1B, about the same as in Q3 and vs. $13.0B in Q4 2020.
- Income from lease financing receivables and loans of $72.7M vs. $70.2M in Q3 and $70.3M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $0.44 trailed the consensus of $0.45; compares with $0.28 in Q3 and $0.46 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 operating expenses of $28.2M vs. $30.4M in Q3 and $4.80M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call on Feb. 24 at 10:00 PM ET.
