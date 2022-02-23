Orphazyme suffers regulatory setback for EU marketing application of arimoclomol
Feb. 23, 2022 4:46 PM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The ADRs of Danish biotech Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) is trading ~3% lower in the post-market on Wednesday after the company indicated that it is unlikely to receive the EU nod for its current marketing application for arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).
- Regarding its review, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has informed the company of a negative trend vote on the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for arimoclomol in NPC.
- The decision following an Oral Explanation implies that the “CHMP's current orientation is to not approve arimoclomol when it convenes by the end of March 2022,” Orphazyme (ORPH) said, adding that the regulatory stance is unlikely to change when a formal vote takes place next month.
- Following the development and due to the current financial situation of the company, Orphazyme (ORPH) plans to reassess its strategic options and issue an update in due course.
- Last June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also declined to approve arimoclomol for NPC, citing the need for additional data to support its benefit-risk profile.