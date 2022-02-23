3D Systems to acquire Kumovis to boost healthcare application portfolio

Feb. 23, 2022 4:49 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will acquire Kumovis, a Germany-based additive manufacturing solutions provider for personalized healthcare applications.
  • Kumovis’ solutions are built on its extrusion technology specifically developed for precision printing of medical-grade, high-performance polymers such as PEEK.
  • With this acquisition, DDD will add the extrusion technology to its extensive polymer printing healthcare portfolio, allowing the company to expand its addressable market for personalized healthcare applications.
  • DDD intends to integrate the Kumovis technologies into its facilities in Littleton, Colorado and Leuven, Belgium.
  • “The addition of the Kumovis team – their expertise and technology – will be highly synergistic to our medical business model," said DDD CEO Jeffrey Graves.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Apr.
