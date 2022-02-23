Coterra Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 misses by $0.19, revenue of $2.23B beats by $420M
Feb. 23, 2022 4:50 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Coterra Energy press release (NYSE:CTRA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $2.23B (+389.0% Y/Y) beats by $420M.
- Shares -1.3%.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total capital investment in 2022 expected to be between $1.4B and $1.5B, with approximately 88% allocated towards drilling and completion operations.
- 2022 capital investment is less than 35% of projected cash flow from operating activities at recent strip prices.
- Free cash flow (non-GAAP) to be approximately $3B at recent strip prices.
- Guiding to combined company 4% and 10% annual oil volume growth and approximately 3% total equivalent production decline.