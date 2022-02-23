H.B. Fuller picks industry veteran for COO role

Feb. 23, 2022 4:51 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced that Celeste Mastin will join as EVP & COO, effective Mar.7; he will assume the executive leadership role most recently held by Ted Clark, who is moving into a strategic advisory role.
  • This transition allows a smooth succession of the COO role and continuity of H.B. Fuller's strategic plan, which has generated significant top- and bottom-line growth for the company.
  • Mastin joins H.B. Fuller with 30+ years’ experience in manufacturing and distribution with a successful track record of guiding companies’ growth through innovation, service improvement, global expansion, and acquisition.
  • Most recently, she served as CEO of PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions, the largest distributor of petroleum lubrication solutions in U.S.
