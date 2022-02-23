Comfort Systems GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.01, revenue of $856.08M beats by $45.81M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:51 PM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Comfort Systems press release (NYSE:FIX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.04 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $856.08M (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $45.81M.
  • Backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $2.31B as compared to $1.94B as of September 30, 2021 and $1.51B as of December 31, 2020.
  • The company noted that during January, it settled and received formal approval of its previously filed refund claims for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years. As a result, it expects that 1Q22 will have an incremental benefit of ~$0.80 per diluted share.
