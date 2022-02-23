Western Midstream Q4 results - every penny going to shareholders

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported after the close, posting in line results, guiding 2022 up marginally versus 2021, and announcing a major distribution increase and buyback program:

Earnings - Western posted 65c in EPS, before ~7c of unfavorable non-cash adjustments, exactly in line with Street expectations.

Guidance - Management guided EBITDA up ~1.4% for 2022, and expects to generate $1.25b in free cash slow (~12% of current market cap).

Distributions - the Company intends to pay at least $2.0/s in distributions during 2022 (+53%, and ~8% forward yield) and announced a $1.0b repurchase authorization (~10% of current market cap).

Enhanced framework - on top of the above distribution changes, Western (WES) announced a framework whereby the Company pays a special distribution in Q1 (beginning 2023) that is effectively a cash flow sweep to shareholders from any remaining prior-year free cash flow.

Western Midstream is well liked by the Street, and it will be interesting to see how shares react to the shareholder pledge. On one hand, a giant distribution increase and buyback are clear positives. On the other hand, it will be challenging to fund them without increasing leverage, assuming the free cash flow guidance is not surpassed.