ATN InternationalEPS of -$1.60, revenue of $187.6M beats by $2.5M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:53 PM ETATN International, Inc. (ATNI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • ATN International press release (NASDAQ:ATNI): Q4 EPS of -$1.60 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.04.
  • Revenue of $187.6M (+51.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.5M.

  • 2022 Guidance

  • Significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, which includes a full year of Alaska Communications business results, compared with the full year of 2021;

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 down slightly from Adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $165 - $170 million for the full year; and
  • Capital expenditures for the full year in the range of $150 - $160 million, net of reimbursed amounts, with the largest amounts projected to be used for network expansion and upgrades.
