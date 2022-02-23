Adagio Therapeutics names David Hering as interim CEO
Feb. 23, 2022 4:54 PM ETAdagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) appointed David Hering as interim CEO, effective immediately.
- Hering, who will also remain ADGI's COO, succeeds Tillman Gerngross, who resigned as CEO and director.
- “... we initiated a formal CEO search and plan to appoint an executive with proven experience in bringing products to market and scaling operations,” said René Russo, chairman, ADGI.
- “I am confident in the future of ADG20 and our pipeline of innovative antibody-based therapies. We look forward to evaluating data from EVADE and STAMP clinical trials to assess the optimal path forward for ADG20,” said Hering. ADG20 is ADGI's experimental COVID-19 drug.
- “In addition, we are undertaking efforts to broaden our portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 mAbs in response to the continued emergence of new variants as well as additional coronaviruses," he added.