The RealReal Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.03, revenue of $145.13M beats by $10.1M

Feb. 23, 2022 4:55 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The RealReal press release (NASDAQ:REAL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $145.13M (+67.1% Y/Y) beats by $10.1M.
  • Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 45% for the quarter to $437M.
  • Robert Julian, CFO of The RealReal, stated, “As we previously committed, we are now providing financial guidance for 2022 as well as a timeline to reach profitability. We project that The RealReal will be Adjusted EBITDA positive for full year 2024, based on continued top-line growth, variable cost productivity, and fixed cost management. At our Investor Day in March, we look forward to providing more details about our path to profitability and some longer-range financial targets, which we are referring to as Vision 2025.”
  • For Q1, total revenue to be between $130M - $140M vs. consensus of $134.27M and GMV in the range of $410M - $425M.
  • For FY2022, total revenue to be between $635M - $665M vs. consensus of $597.63M and GMV in the range of $2B - $2.1B.
