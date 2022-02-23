Clover Health up 28% after hours despite widening net loss

Feb. 23, 2022 4:59 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Despite a 160% increase in Q4 2021 revenue compared to the prior-year period, Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw its net loss increased 48% to $187.2M.
  • However, shares are up 28% in after-hours trading.
  • Revenue for the quarter was $432M. That was a beat of ~$24M.
  • In 2021, total lives covered increased ~124% to ~130K compared to 2020.
  • Clover was hit in the quarter by a ~109% increase in salaries and benefits, plus general and administrative expenses to $114.1M.
  • Adjusted operating expenses also rose to $77.5M from $46.8M in the prior-year period.
  • Clover (CLOV) ended the year with ~$791.2M in cash.
