Feb. 23, 2022

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced its new portfolio company, April Housing, which will serve as a leading provider of solutions and capital for the creation and preservation of high-quality affordable housing across U.S.
  • April Housing will oversee and preserve affordability of an initial portfolio of 90K+ housing units recently acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.
  • The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and will oversee the affordable housing assets previously acquired from American International and The Cornerstone.
  • In the upcoming 10 years, April Housing plans to invest $500M+ for improving communities while maintaining the affordability of the properties.
  • Blackstone appointed 25 years industry veteran, Alice Carr, as CEO of April Housing, effective May 2, 2022; Ms. Carr joins April Housing from JPMorgan Chase where she most recently served as Head of Community Development Banking.
