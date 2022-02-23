Blackstone forms portfolio company, April Housing for creating and preserving affordable housing
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced its new portfolio company, April Housing, which will serve as a leading provider of solutions and capital for the creation and preservation of high-quality affordable housing across U.S.
- April Housing will oversee and preserve affordability of an initial portfolio of 90K+ housing units recently acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.
- The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and will oversee the affordable housing assets previously acquired from American International and The Cornerstone.
- In the upcoming 10 years, April Housing plans to invest $500M+ for improving communities while maintaining the affordability of the properties.
- Blackstone appointed 25 years industry veteran, Alice Carr, as CEO of April Housing, effective May 2, 2022; Ms. Carr joins April Housing from JPMorgan Chase where she most recently served as Head of Community Development Banking.