Lemonade stock drops 20% after disappointing outlook, Q4 earnings fall short of consensus

Feb. 23, 2022 4:58 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

House And Speech Bubble On Yellow Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock tumbles 20% in afterhours trading Wednesday after poor Q1 and full-year guidance, as well as missing Q4 earnings consensus estimate.

Sees Q1 revenue of $41M-$43M vs. consensus of $44.0M; in-force premium at March 31 of $405M-$410M vs. $380.1M at Dec. 31, 2021.

Sees Q4 gross earned premium of $92M-$94M vs. $89.3M in Q4.

Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.14 vs. consensus estimate of -$1.12 and -$1.08 in Q3.

Q4 premium per customers of $266 vs. $254 in Q3.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $51.2M vs. loss of $51.3M in Q3

Q4 total revenue of $41.0M exceeded consensus of $39.4M; compares with $35.7M in Q3.

In-force premium, on an annualized basis, increased by 78% Y/Y to $380.1M; customer count rose by 43% to 1.42M and premium per customer of $266 increased by 25%.

Q4 sales and marketing expense fell to $37.2M from $42.2M in Q3 and $22.9M in Q4 2020; technology development expense increased to $16.4M from $14.3M in Q3.

Net loss ratio of 98% vs. 81% in Q3.

Conference call on Feb. 24 at 8:00 AM ET

Earlier in February, Lemonade expanded its pet insurance offering to Massachusetts.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.