Marriott Vacations Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.1B misses by $10M
Feb. 23, 2022 4:59 PM ETMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott Vacations press release (NYSE:VAC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $1.1B (+47.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Shares -4%.
- For FY2022, the company expects contract sales in the range of $1.675B to $1.775B and Adjusted fully diluted EPS of $8.72 to $9.65 vs. consensus of $9.98.
- CEO comment: "As a company whose sole purpose is providing travelers great vacation experiences, we couldn't be in a better position. Despite the softness we experienced in January and early February due to Omicron, we expect 2022 full-year contract sales to be 13% higher than 2019 levels and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be 17% above 2019 levels, both at the midpoint of the guidance ranges, illustrating the recovery of the business and our synergy efforts."