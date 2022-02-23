Marriott Vacations Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.1B misses by $10M

  • Marriott Vacations press release (NYSE:VAC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+47.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Shares -4%.
  • For FY2022, the company expects contract sales in the range of $1.675B to $1.775B and Adjusted fully diluted EPS of $8.72 to $9.65 vs. consensus of $9.98.
  • CEO comment: "As a company whose sole purpose is providing travelers great vacation experiences, we couldn't be in a better position. Despite the softness we experienced in January and early February due to Omicron, we expect 2022 full-year contract sales to be 13% higher than 2019 levels and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be 17% above 2019 levels, both at the midpoint of the guidance ranges, illustrating the recovery of the business and our synergy efforts."
