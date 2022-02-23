The Vale-BHP (VALE, BHP) Samarco joint venture iron ore producer has presented a new plan to restructure its 50B reais (~$10B) in defaulted debt in an effort to gain support from creditors, Bloomberg reports.

Samarco will continue to offer creditors two alternatives - a debt-for-equity swap, or an inflation-linked bond with a 75% haircut maturing in 2041 - but it now proposes a cap of $2.4B in payments for repairs from the 2015 deadly dam disaster in Minas Gerais, Bloomberg reports, citing court filings.

The remaining $3.1B Samarco estimates will be necessary for repairs would be paid by Vale and BHP, which would then hold Samarco debt subordinated to any other equity or liability instrument.

Also, an earlier capital injection by Vale and BHP estimated at more than $2B would be converted to preferred shares, the same as those offered in the debt-to-equity swap.

A new creditors meeting to vote on the proposed restructuring plan has been rescheduled for March 10 after today's meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum.

Samarco has been struggling to pay its debt after the dam disaster halted operations in 2015; the venture filed for bankruptcy in April 2021.