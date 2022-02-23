Ellington Financial to acquire Longbridge Financial
Feb. 23, 2022 5:03 PM ETEFCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) will buy an additional 49.6% stake in Longbridge Financial, a reverse mortgage loan originator and servicer, from Home Point Capital for ~$75M.
- Once the deal closes, EFC - which has been an investor in Longbridge since 2014 - will hold substantially all of Longbridge’s equity.
- Longbridge will continue to leverage EFC's data analysis and modeling capabilities, securitization and capital markets expertise, and permanent capital base.
- The deal will solidify EFC's foothold in the reverse mortgage market, while continuing the growth of its loan origination businesses and further diversifying its earnings stream.
- "Significant synergies exist between Longbridge and EFC, and we are confident in our ability to work with Longbridge to develop new proprietary products and programs and meaningfully grow its platform in the years ahead," said EFC CEO Laurence Penn.
- The transaction is anticipated to close in Q2 of 2022.