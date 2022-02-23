Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) used acquisitions to nearly double revenues in the fourth quarter and beat earnings expectations on top and bottom lines.

Revenues rose 97% to $161.3 million as reported. Excluding traffic acquisition costs, revenue rose 76% to $142.1 million. On a pro forma basis - accounting for the acquisitions of Telaria, SpotX and SpringServe - they still rose 10%.

Revenue ex-TAC attributable to connected TV rose 252% to $54 million (up 23% pro forma).

Net income fell to $0.5 million from $5.9 million, but non-GAAP EPS rose on a per-share basis and topped expectations, and EBITDA rose to $67.5 million (with a 48% margin) from a prior-year $30 million (37% margin).

"I am excited about Magnite's future to better serve customers in the CTV and DV+ markets in 2022 and beyond, with the investments we are making in product, features, audience and identity," says CEO Michael Barrett. "We are able to make these investments because we expect very strong top line growth and continued profitability from the strong leverage we have in our business model, which was seen with record margins posted in both the quarter and full year.”

Operating cash flow was $60.2 million for the quarter.

The company's guiding to Q1 revenue ex-TAC of $105 million-$109 million, with the portion attributable to CTV at $40 million-$42 million. It expects free cash flow (after capital expenditures and cash interest) to exceed $100 million for 2022.