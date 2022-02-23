Delek Logistics Partners GAAP EPS of $0.96 misses by $0.01, revenue of $189.88M beats by $4.35M
Feb. 23, 2022 5:08 PM ETDelek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delek Logistics Partners press release (NYSE:DKL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.96 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $189.88M (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $4.35M.
- Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "DKL provided another year of consistent performance in 2021. Given the lack of major turnaround activity planned in the Delek US (DK) refining system in 2022, we expect strong volumes and performance to continue. Additionally, the recent pick-up in Permian drilling activity creates organic growth opportunities for our gathering business. As a result, DKL increased capital spending on this asset, as outlined in the 2022 capital budget program announced in December."