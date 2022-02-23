Cloudflare to acquire Area 1 Security for $162M to expand Zero Trust platform
Feb. 23, 2022 5:12 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will acquire Area 1 Security for ~$162M, with 40-50% of the price payable in NET shares and the remainder payable in cash.
- Area 1 Security’s cloud-native platform, which works seamlessly with any email offering, stops phishing attacks by preemptively discovering and eliminating them before they can inflict damage in a corporate environment.
- By combining Area 1 Security’s highly scalable technology and years of experience in email protection with NET's global network, the firms will provide a holistic Zero Trust solution that customers can enable through NET’s Global Edge.
- The acquisition is expected to close early in Q2.