Chesapeake Q4 results - earnings miss likely overshadowed by distributions plan

Feb. 23, 2022

Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) released Q4 results after the close, posting a slight miss on EPS, tweaking guidance, and introducing a variable dividend framework:

  • Earnings - the Company posted $2.39 in adjusted earnings per share, versus Street estimates of $2.48.
  • Guide - there is no change to the $3.5b capex guidance provided in January, while production guidance from that time is bumped ~1% to 670-690kboe/d.
  • Distribution - the Company plans to pay $1.77/s in variable + base dividends in Q1 (10.4% forward yield), and thereafter pay out 50% of free cash flow to shareholders; this is separate from the Company's $1b share repurchase program (~13% of current market cap) announced late last year.

Management expects to generate $2.0 in free cash flow at strip prices in 2022 (25% of current market cap) and appears committed to returning a large piece of the cash to shareholders. Barring additional acquisitions, Chesapeake (CHK) is likely to benefit from Wall Street's new found preference for large distributions.

