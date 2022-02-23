Owl Rock Capital Q4 results reflect higher leverage, strong credit performance

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) fourth-quarter results were highlighted by an increase in its debt investment portfolio and robust credit performance.
  • Q4 net asset value of $15.08 per share vs. $14.95 in Q3 and $14.74 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 net investment income of $137.85M rose from $130.49M in Q3 and $114.60M in the same year-ago period.
  • Interest income from non-controlled and non-affiliated investments were $887.75M in Q4, up from $732.30M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 interest expense of $219.13M vs. $152.93M in Q4 of last year.
  • Net operating expenses of $527.25M jumped from $283.81M in Q4 2020.
  • Net investment commitments were $6.82B, up from $3.44B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Previously, (Nov. 2, 2021) Owl Rock Capital took a stake in PCF Insurance.
