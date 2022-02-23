Noodles & Company slides 26% after Delta variant led shutdowns hit revenue: Q4 Miss
Feb. 23, 2022
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is down 26% in post-market trading after the company disappointed investors with consensus miss on both lines in 4Q21 earnings results.
- Revenue of $114.8M (+7.1% Y/Y) misses consensus by $5.87M.
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 11.2% system-wide, including an increase of 9.5% for company-owned restaurants and an increase of 20.8% for franchise restaurants.
- Digital sales up 1%, accounting for 57.3% of sales.
- Restaurant contribution margin decreased 120bps to 12.4%. The decline is linked to inefficiencies as a result of temporary COVID-related closures, rising wage inflation and commodity inflation pressures, in addition to one-time expenses.
- Operating margin was (3.8)% compared to an operating margin of (3.1)%.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.3% Y/Y to $4.9M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.13.
- The company ended the quarter with $2.3M in cash and cash equivalents.
- "While underlying business fundamentals remained strong, fourth quarter results were impacted by staffing challenges, as well as the surge of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the upper midwest and rocky mountain regions, which contain a majority of our operations, particularly during November and into early December. We estimate that the temporary closures and reduced operating hours associated with the Delta variant impacted our revenue by approximately $8.0 million during the fourth quarter," said CEO Dave Boennighausen.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $110-$113M vs. consensus of $116.56M;
- comparable restaurant sales to be in the mid-single digits;
- Approximately 35 new restaurants system-wide in 2022, with roughly 70% of openings being company-owned; and
- Capital expenditures of $30 million to $34 million in 2022.
