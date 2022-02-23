Fulgent Genetics stock drops 12% after hours despite beats on top and bottom lines

Feb. 23, 2022 5:26 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

earnings

MCCAIG/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are down 12% in after-hours trading despite quarterly results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Net income fell 37% to ~104.3M compared to the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share went from $6.16 to $3.34.
  • Net revenue in the quarter declined ~15% to ~$251.7M.
  • Total operating expenses skyrocketed ~124% to ~$38.7M.
  • Fulgent (FLGT) ended the year with $935.5 million in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research says Fulgent (FLGT) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.