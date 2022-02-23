Fulgent Genetics stock drops 12% after hours despite beats on top and bottom lines
Feb. 23, 2022
- Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are down 12% in after-hours trading despite quarterly results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Net income fell 37% to ~104.3M compared to the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share went from $6.16 to $3.34.
- Net revenue in the quarter declined ~15% to ~$251.7M.
- Total operating expenses skyrocketed ~124% to ~$38.7M.
- Fulgent (FLGT) ended the year with $935.5 million in cash.
