Root stock jumps after Q4 loss is smaller than estimate, sees further improvement
Feb. 23, 2022 5:29 PM ETCVNA, ROOTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is surging 10% in after-hours trading after the insurance app company's Q4 loss was smaller than expected and Q4 revenue topped consensus.
- Q4 revenue of $84.9M beat the average analyst estimate of $61.9M, declined from $93.8M in Q3 and rose from $44.1M in the year-ago quarter.
- Total operating expenses of $185.1M fell from $220.7M in Q3 and increased from $139.4M in Q4 2020.
- Comprehensive loss per share of $0.44 came in better than the $0.47 loss consensus and narrowed from the $0.53 loss reported in Q3 and the $0.72 loss in Q4 2020.
- Q4 gross written premium increased 9% Y/Y to $158M, and gross earned premium of $189M rose 22%.
- Q4 gross accident loss ratio of 80% is unchanged from Q3, but is still well above Root's (ROOT) stated goal of 65%.
- Root (ROOT) continues to expect gross written premium to reflect significant year-over-year declines in H1 2022 as it takes underwriting/pricing actions to react to the loss cost environment, prepare to ramp up its Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) partnership in the latter half of the year, and materially reduce its operating loss.
- It expects ~25% operating loss improvement in H1 2022 as it further reduces marketing costs and fixed expenses on Y/Y basis.
- Conference call on Feb. 24 at 8:00 AM ET.
