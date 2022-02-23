Root stock jumps after Q4 loss is smaller than estimate, sees further improvement

Feb. 23, 2022 5:29 PM ETCVNA, ROOTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

man searching a car insurance on his smartphone

nito100/iStock via Getty Images

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is surging 10% in after-hours trading after the insurance app company's Q4 loss was smaller than expected and Q4 revenue topped consensus.
  • Q4 revenue of $84.9M beat the average analyst estimate of $61.9M, declined from $93.8M in Q3 and rose from $44.1M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total operating expenses of $185.1M fell from $220.7M in Q3 and increased from $139.4M in Q4 2020.
  • Comprehensive loss per share of $0.44 came in better than the $0.47 loss consensus and narrowed from the $0.53 loss reported in Q3 and the $0.72 loss in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 gross written premium increased 9% Y/Y to $158M, and gross earned premium of $189M rose 22%.
  • Q4 gross accident loss ratio of 80% is unchanged from Q3, but is still well above Root's (ROOT) stated goal of 65%.
  • Root (ROOT) continues to expect gross written premium to reflect significant year-over-year declines in H1 2022 as it takes underwriting/pricing actions to react to the loss cost environment, prepare to ramp up its Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) partnership in the latter half of the year, and materially reduce its operating loss.
  • It expects ~25% operating loss improvement in H1 2022 as it further reduces marketing costs and fixed expenses on Y/Y basis.
  • Conference call on Feb. 24 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Root (ROOT) GAAP EPS of -$0.44 beats by $0.06, revenue of $93.2M beats by $31.34M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.