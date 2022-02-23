Rent-A-Center slumps on reporting fall in Q4 net income, adj. EBITDA and soft outlook

Feb. 23, 2022 5:33 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Rent-A-Center Consumer Retail Location II

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) plunged 31.2% in after hours trade on missing Q4 earnings estimate; GAAP EPS stood at $0.15 compared to $1 in prior year period while non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.08 compared to $1.03 in the prior year period.
  • GAAP operating profit was $36.8M compared to $54.6M in the prior year period; net income stood at $9.8M and included $60.4M of costs, net of tax, relating to special items, compared to $56.3M of GAAP net income and $1.1M of costs, net of tax, relating to special items in the prior year period.
  • Adj. EBITDA decreased 22.4% Y/Y on a pro-forma basis to $124.4M led by an increase in delinquency and loss rates compared to the prior year period that benefited from government programs and stimulus payments.
  • Adj. EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.6% from 15.1% prior led by higher delinquency and loss rates, supply chain disruptions and rising inflation rates.
  • Consolidated revenues of $1.2B increased 63.5% Y/Y, primarily due to the acquisition of Acima (closed in 1Q21) and strong growth in the Rent-A-Center Business (+9% Y/Y growth in revenues led by 10.4% increase in same store sales); on pro-forma basis, revenues grew 10.5%.
  • Acima segment revenues increased 204.3% led by the acquisition and 5% growth in GMV.
  • The Franchising and Mexico segment (+8.6% increase in same store sales) reported 2.1% and 9.9% growth its respective revenues.
  • FY22 Outlook:

  • The above guidance provided is lower than the analysts consensus estimates provided for Q1 (revenue) of $1.24B and EPS of $1.53 and FY22 EPS and revenue of $7.04 and $5.27B respectively.
