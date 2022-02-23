IMAX stock rises aftermarket on strong Q4 results

  • IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) stock jumped 3% aftermarket on the firm's better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • IMAX reported its strongest quarterly results since 2019 (pre-pandemic levels) across key financial metrics including revenue, net income and adj. EBITDA.
  • "Our FY results are highlighted by a dramatic, positive swing in profitability of more than $80M in adj. EBITDA. Furthermore, IMAX captured a greater share of the global box office than ever in 2021," said CEO Richard Gelfond.
  • "The fact that IMAX is driving results at or above what we achieved in 2019 — which was by many measures, our best year ever — reaffirms that we are not an exhibitor and have moved beyond recovery mode," he added.
  • IMAX Technology Network revenue more than doubled to $51.3M in Q4. Strong performance of Hollywood releases drove the increase in gross box office and revenue.
  • IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance revenue grew 46.7% to $53.4 million in Q4 due to the continued global reopening of IMAX theaters and the resumption of normal operations, which led to a higher level of IMAX Theater System installations.
