Innovative Industrial Properties tops Q4 estimates as rental revenue jumps Y/Y
Feb. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected Q4 results as rental revenue soared on a Y/Y basis.
- Meanwhile, IIPR stock slides nearly 3% in afterhours trading.
- Q4 rental revenues, including tenant reimbursements, were $58.94M, up from $37.09M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 expenses of $20.48M also rose from $14.23M in the same year-ago period.
- Q4 FFO of $1.75 per diluted share beat the consensus at $1.73 and gained from $1.26 in Q4 of last year.
- On it balance sheet, land, at cost, drifted to $122.38M in Q4 from $75.66M in Q4 a year ago.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier in February, Innovative Industrial Partners acquired property in New Jersey for $35.4M.