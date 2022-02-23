Innovative Industrial Properties tops Q4 estimates as rental revenue jumps Y/Y

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected Q4 results as rental revenue soared on a Y/Y basis.
  • Meanwhile, IIPR stock slides nearly 3% in afterhours trading.
  • Q4 rental revenues, including tenant reimbursements, were $58.94M, up from $37.09M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 expenses of $20.48M also rose from $14.23M in the same year-ago period.
  • Q4 FFO of $1.75 per diluted share beat the consensus at $1.73 and gained from $1.26 in Q4 of last year.
  • On it balance sheet, land, at cost, drifted to $122.38M in Q4 from $75.66M in Q4 a year ago.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier in February, Innovative Industrial Partners acquired property in New Jersey for $35.4M.
