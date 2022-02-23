Wheat and soybean futures surged to the highest levels for most-active contracts since 2012, as traders focused on the conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as drought risks to dwindling South American yields.

CBOT wheat (W_1:COM) for May delivery settled +3.8% to $8.84 3/4 per bushel, May soybeans (S_1:COM) finished +2.2% to $16.71 a bushel, and May corn (C_1:COM) closed +1.3% to $6.81 1/4 a bushel.

ETFs: WEAT, SOYB, CORN

Rising export premiums in Brazil, which could shift demand to the U.S., offered additional support for grain futures.

"All eyes are on what's happening in Ukraine, especially for wheat and corn exports," Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions, tells Reuters, adding that the weather in South America is starting to improve, "but Brazilian farmers are holding off on making any sales so the basis levels are rallying significantly. That should push more export business to the United States."

Grain traders are waiting for Vladimir Putin's next move, Richard Buttenshaw of Marex Spectron says. "If it is Donbas and that is where he stops, that is not going to have any great impact on the world trade flows of ags and its likely this move in wheat will be sold off."

Commerzbank analysts said Tuesday that "as much as 15M tons of wheat exports from the Black Sea region could be at risk" from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.