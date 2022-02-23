Coterra Q4 results -- production lower, shareholder returns sky high in 2022
Feb. 23, 2022 5:43 PM ETUSO, CTRABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
Coterra (NYSE:CTRA) reported Q4 results after the close, posting an earnings miss, guiding production lower, and announcing increased shareholder returns:
- Earnings - the Company posted adjusted earnings of 83c/s versus Street expectations for $1.02.
- Production - Management guided the Street to 2022 production of 600-635kboe/d, versus Q4 results of 686kboe/d, oil only production was guided down 5% versus Q4 levels, though up year on year (NYSEARCA:USO).
- Capex - capital spending is expected to increase to ~$1.5b (midpoint) in 2022 versus combined capital expenditures of $1.2b in 2021 (+20%).
- Distributions - the Board increased the base dividend 20% to 60c annually (~2.5% forward yield), announced a Q4 variable + base distribution of 56c (9.7% forward yield), and approved a $1.25b share repurchase plan (~7% of current market cap).
The Street is split on Coterra (CTRA). Assuming the substantial earnings miss is not indicative of underlying challenges, the Street is likely to become more supportive of the name going forward. The potential for a ~17% shareholder return, almost entirely funded out of cash flow, is simply too large to ignore.