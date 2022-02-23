Arcus Biosciences GAAP EPS of $3.71 beats by $4.33, revenue of $354.5M beats by $305.07M
Feb. 23, 2022 5:49 PM ETArcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arcus Biosciences press release (NYSE:RCUS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.71 beats by $4.33.
- Revenue of $354.5M (+3635.5% Y/Y) beats by $305.07M.
- “Arcus is starting 2022 with a strong cash position and late-stage pipeline that includes two ongoing, and soon to be four, registrational Phase 3 studies for the anti-TIGIT antibody, domvanalimab,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “Our strategy is to efficiently investigate and advance novel combinations of our six clinical-stage molecules in areas of high unmet need. We look forward to presenting, later this year, randomized datasets from our trials in lung and pancreatic cancer, both settings with large patient populations with great need for better treatment options.”