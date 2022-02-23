Sleep Number stock sinks postmarket on earnings miss amid semiconductor supply issues

Home and decoration mock up furniture and interior design of bedroom and empty blue wall texture background

Teeraphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock sank 12.6% postmarket after the firm reported Q4 results that widely missed Street estimates.
  • Q4 net sales fell 13% to $492M as a late Dec. receipt of semiconductor components from a large global supplier constrained delivered net sales by over $125M (about 2 1/2 weeks of deliveries).
  • “Q4 proved to be the most challenging as we received semiconductor components too late in Dec. to fulfill planned deliveries. Global electronics supplies remain constrained in the near-term,” said CEO Shelly Ibach.
  • SNBR expects 2022 EPS to increase 10-15% vs. 2021, or $6.78-7.08. This is well below consensus estimate of $7.31.
  • The outlook assumes continued global electronics supply constraints with the greatest impact expected in Q1.
  • SNBR expects Q1 EPS of $0.30-0.40, much lower than consensus estimate of $2.07.
  • The company anticipates 2022 capex of $70M-80M.
