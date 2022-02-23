Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q4 net investment income of $0.07 per share increased from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company's stock was falling 1.0% in after-hours trading.

In its 2021 presentation, the business development company didn't provide adjusted net investment income for Q4.

Q4 total investment income of $24.8M increased from $14.8M in the year-ago quarter.

For 2021, NEWT reported adjusted net investment income of $3.47 per share, up from $2.05 in 2020, and exceeding the average analyst estimate of $3.41.

Newtek (NEWT) forecasts it will fund $300M of non-conforming conventional loans in 2022. At Dec. 31, 2021, the Newtek Conventional Lending portfolio of non-conforming conventional loans had a total principal balance of ~$86.6M, consisting of 17 loans, all of which are current with payments.

Newtek Business Lending forecasts funding and/or closing ~$150M SBA 504 loans for the full year 2022, or 66.5% higher than 2021 SBA 504 fundings and/or closings.

Newtek Merchant Solutions expects continued growth in processing volumes in 2022 compared with 2021.

Conference call on Feb. 24 at 8:30 AM ET.

